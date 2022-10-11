Pro-Russian Group KillNet Claims Responsibility for 14 US Airport DDoS Attacks

The websites of several US airports were reportedly disrupted yesterday, October 10, due to a large-scale campaign of distributed-denial-of-service attacks. According to security researchers, the airports’ websites were flooded with web traffic ultimately knocking some of them offline. Among those targeted were Los Angeles International Airport, Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and locations in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Hawaii.

The attacks resulted in outages that persisted for a few hours or slow-working sites. The DDoS attacks did not have any direct impact on airport operations, according to airport authorities. Some of the airports targeted notified the FBI about the incident. Since the cyberattacks, the pro-Russian hacktivist group KillNet has claimed responsibility for the attacks. This is not the first time that KillNet has launched DDoS attacks nor the first time they have targeted US airports.

