CyberNews Briefs

US Warns of Foreign Disinfo Ops Ahead of Midterms

07 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

US authorities have warned of the possibility of disinformation campaigns ahead of the midterm elections. The authorities believe that it might be a target for foreign actors who want to create doubt about the results or sway public opinion. The warning was detailed in a Public Service Announcement published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The PSA also noted that foreign actors may seek to amplify reports of alleged malicious cyberactivity targeting election infrastructure to convince Americans that the results are not legitimate. In addition, voters should be on alert for disinformation, such as false claims or narratives especially as it related to ballot fraud or voter fraud. The disinformation would likely be spread across messaging apps, spoofed websites, emails, text messages, and more.

