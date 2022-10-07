Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission along their border, where the worst fighting between the two countries since 2020 killed over 200 people last month according to the EU. The mission will start by the end of the month and aims to help delineate the border between the two countries for a maximum of two months, the council announced on Friday.

The agreement was reached in Prague on Thursday when Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel met after the first gathering of the European Political Community. Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN and both recognized each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty according to the EU. The two counties have been having a territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region over the past few decades. Last month, 286 people were killed on both sides before a United States-brokered truce ended the clashes.

