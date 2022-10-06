Global RiskNews Briefs

Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as ‘first strike,’ defense minister says

06 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Taiwan is seeking to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing’s military pressure. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Minister stated that Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan’s airspace will be considered a “first strike.” Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-Cheng was addressing lawmakers on the threats posed by China’s escalatory measures. 

Chiu did not specify how Taiwan would respond if China did breach the airspace. Earlier this year, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated that any necessary and forceful responses would be taken as appropriate against Chinese gray zone warfare tactics. The Taiwanese officials have also said they will not provoke disputes with China, but that they will counteract if needed. Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are the highest they have been in the past few decades. China views the reunification of the two countries as inevitable and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve this goal.

Read More: Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as ‘first strike,’ defense minister says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Malicious Tor Browser Installers Spread Via Darknet Video on YouTube

October 5, 2022

Web3 security companies emerge in China amid mounting crypto thefts and few legal protections

October 3, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2