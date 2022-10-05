Optus Confirms Hack Exposed Data of Nearly 2.1 Million Australians

Australian telecom giant Optus has released more details concerning a cyberattack that it suffered earlier this month. In an announcement made on Monday, the company confirmed that nearly 2.1 million of its customers were impacted during the attack. These customers suffered from a leak of their personal information. Optus has reportedly employed Deloitte to lead a forensic review of the attack that impacted its customers. In addition, the owner of Optus confirmed that the affected customers each had at least one phone number, a current form of identification, and personal information compromised.

Singtel, a Singaporean telecommunications conglomerate, owns Optus and released a statement earlier this week. The company also confirmed that the exposed information did not contain valid or current document ID numbers, only phone numbers associated with these IDs. The company apologized for the data breach and the concern that it has caused its customers. The review performed by Deloitte will aid Optus in understanding how the attack occurred and how it can prevent future attacks.

