Stampede at Indonesian Soccer Game Leaves at Least 125 Dead

Last week, a stampede at a soccer game in Indonesia left at least 125 people dead. Spectators stormed the pitch and security forces attempted to break up the crowds with tear gas and other methods of dispersion. The disaster is one of the deadliest in soccer history and occurred last Saturday night at the Malang regency in East Java. The home team, Arema Football Club, lost 2-3 to opponent Persebaya Surabaya, which caused outrage across spectators. Police cars were damaged in the commotion and over 100 lost their lives.

When the tear gas was dispersed, crowds began running towards an exit gate and several victims died in the rush due to suffocation and trampling. Two police officers are included in the casualties. Video footage shows objects being thrown around from the crowd. Security officials sporting riot gear are also visible hitting spectators with batons. Police forces have confirmed the death toll that resulted from the tragedy and Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated that the country’s football association will suspect the league to evaluate security protocols.

