Russian Hackers Take Aim at Kremlin Targets

Russian threat actors are currently launching cyberattacks against Kremlin targets located inside Russia. The Kyiv Post claims to have spoken to members of the National Republican Army, a Russian hacking outfit, confirming the attacks. The cyberattacks are likely in retaliation for what the threat actors view as an unnecessary war in Ukraine. According to the Kyiv Post, the first target of the threat actors was a Russian software developer called Unisoftware that reportedly has a close working relationship with government clients. A threat actor has claimed to have stolen all of the data the firm possessed, including banking and personal account credentials, personally identifiable information belonging to employees, and proprietary code.

Allegedly included in this trove was data from several Russian clients. The Kyiv Post reviewed materials shared by the NRA and confirmed the authenticity of this claim. The NRA has also claimed to have compromised other clients, which could potentially include the Russian IT retail giant DNS. DNS admitted earlier this week that it had been breached, but did not confirm who the culprit was.

