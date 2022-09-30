At least 23 dead after suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul

A suicide bombing attack on an educaaion center in Kabul has killed at least 23 people. Most of the victims are believed to be women in this latest sign of a deteriorating security situation in Kabul. The bombing occurred on Friday att he Kaaj education center in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood.

Students in the education center were taking a practice university entrance exam. The blast first occurred at 7:30a.m. local time. At least 36 people were injured and 23 people have been killed in the blast. There has not been a claim of responsibility for the attack.

