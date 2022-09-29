Ukraine and Taiwan build ties, defying pressure from China

Last month, a cross parliamentary caucus was created in the Ukrainian parliament to promote economic and cultural cooperation with Taiwan. The head of the Ukrainian Parliament’s foreign policy committee had praised Taiwan’s immediate support of Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. The vow to create new ties comes as China and Russia had vowed a “no limits” partnership between their countries just before the invasion began. China has neither condemned nor supported the invasion.

Under the “one China” policy, Taiwan is seen as part of the sovereignty of China, and China frowns upon countries seeking to create individual ties with Taiwan. China believes Taiwan will be part of the mainland country again one day. Despite recognizing the “one China” policy, many international countries don’t fully recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan. Taiwan and Ukraine are seeking friendship due to its similar location next to major, hostile countries, fighting for their democracies.

