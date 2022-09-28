The EU has stated that leaks in two major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage, but did not directly accuse Russia. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated that if there was deliberate disruption, there would be the strongest possible response from the EU.

Ukraine accused Russia of a terrorist attack. The EU has previously accused Russia of using the Nord Stream line and other gas supplies as weapons against the West. The Kremlin called accusations of sabotage as absurd and predictable. Neither pipeline is currently transporting gas at the moment, but they both contain gas. The leaks are expected to last a week, until the gas runs out, and the investigation will begin after that occurs. The Nord Stream 2 operators warned of a loss of pressure in the pipeline on Monday afternoon. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not transported any gas since August, when Russia closed it down.

Read More: Sabotage to blame for Nord Stream leaks, says EU