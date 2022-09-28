Nine dead in Iranian attacks on Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Iran has attacked an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday. The missile and drone attacks focused on bases in Koya, and killed nine people while injuring others. Iran’s state-run news agency said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps ground forces targeted the bases of a separatist group in the north of Iraq.

Iranian authorities have accused these Iranian-Kurdish separatists of involvement in protests in Iran that have led to the deaths of dozens of people. The drone attacks targeted military homes, camps, offices and other areas around Koya. The attack has been described as ongoing. In the attack, nine people were killed and 24 were wounded, the death toll is likely to rise.

