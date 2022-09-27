Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23

12 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda. The cumulative number of confirmed and suspicious deaths has risen to 23, according to health authorities in Uganda on Monday. The country declared an outbreak last Tuesday after a case was detected in the Mubende district. The virus has now spread to the Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts.

The number of cases has risen to 36, including confirmed and probable cases. A probable case is defined by the Ugandan Health Ministry as any person who died from suspected ebola and had a link to a confirmed case, but was not tested or received lab confirmation. Of the number of infections so far, 18 of the cases have been confirmed by lab testing.

