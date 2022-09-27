Death toll rises to 76 as crackdown intensifies in Iran protests- rights group

During 11 days of protests sparked by the death of a woman in custody, at least 76 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces. Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based organization, has accused authorities of using live ammunition and unequal force to suppress the protesters. State media has announced that the number of dead is at 41. Hundreds of people have also been arrested during the unrest.

IHR’s director said the risk of torture and ill-treatment of protesters is serious and called on the world to defend the Iranian people. The UN human rights office also said it was concerned by the violent response by the authorities in Iran and urged them to respect the right to protest. The demonstrations have spread to over 80 cities and towns after the funeral of Mahsa Amini on September 17.

