Researchers Uncover Mysterious ‘Metador’ Cyber-Espionage Group

Researchers from SentinelLabs have identified a new threat actor dubbed Metador. The threat actor has reportedly infected a telecommunications company in the Middle East and multiple Internet service providers and universities located across the Middle East and Africa. In addition, the group may be responsible for two malware platforms described as extremely complex. Although SentinelLabs has reported this new information, most of the details concerning the group remains a mystery.

The group has been dubbed Metador due to a phrase “I am meta” that has been identified in malicious code used by the hacking group and the fact that the server messages are frequently in Spanish. SentinelLabs believes that the group has been in operation since December 2020, but until now it has been able to fly under the radar and avoid detection. SentinelLabs has released a blog post and technical details concerning the two malware platforms reportedly hosted by the threat group in hopes of identifying more victims that may have been infected. These platforms are named Mafalda and metaMain, according to SentinelLabs.

