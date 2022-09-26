According to new research, developers are facing increasing attacks via tools that they use to produce code and collaborate with other developers, including popular platforms such as Docker, Slack, and Kubernetes. Cybercriminals and threat actors are seeking to access the valuable software that these developers are working on on a daily basis. On September 18, an attacker claimed to have used stolen Slack credentials to access and copy more than 90 videos depicting early versions of Grand Theft Auto 6, an unreleased version of a popular video game by Rockstar Games. Just a week before this attack, Trend Micro found that attackers were searching for misconfigured Docker containers and attempting to compromise them.

According to security researchers, neither of the attacks involved vulnerabilities in the software programs themselves, but misconfigurations or security mishaps on behalf of the developers. Developers would be wary of their attack surface area and take significant steps to secure it. Developers often fail to see the value their projects hold to threat actors as the project is still in development. Oftentimes, developers believe that the finished product will be what attackers attempt to compromise. Therefore, they take unnecessary security risks such as setting up test environments at home or without security controls. However, the recent research suggests that these missteps are costing developers and are increasingly sought out by threat actors.

Read More: App Developers Increasingly Targeted via Slack, DevOps Tools