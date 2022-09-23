Global RiskNews Briefs

One-year-old dies as 11 more suspected Ebola cases identified in Uganda

23 Sep 2022

Another 11 suspected cases of Ebola have been reported by Uganda’s Ministry of health as of Tuesday. The ministry has also identified one probable Ebola-related death, a one-year-old. Samples for the one-year-old and 10 other suspected cases are being tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute. 

As of Tuesday night, six probable cases, 11 suspected cases and one confirmed case have been identified. Uganda had declared an Ebola outbreak on Tuesday after a sample was confirmed from a 24-year-old man who died after displaying symptoms. Six suspicious deaths in the Mubende district have been investigated this month by the Ugandan health authorities.

