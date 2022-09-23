Dozens of migrants killed as boat sinks off Syrian coast

71 migrants’ bodies have been found after a boat carrying them sank off Syria’s coast. 20 survivors are being treated in a hospital in the city of Tartus in Syria. Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian nationals were believed to be on board when the boat snak on Thursday.

A rescue attempt is ongoing and it is not clear what caused the accident. The vessel had departed from Minyeh, a city near the Lebanese city of Tripoli. The boat was believed to have been traveling to Europe when it sank. Lebanon hosts an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, and overall the largest number of refugees per capita in the world.

