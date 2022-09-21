CyberNews Briefs

Video Game Publisher Admits Helpdesk Was Hijacked

21 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

US-based video game publisher 2k has warned players not to click on links received by its help desk in the past few weeks. According to the company, its helpdesk has been breached and the links delivered to its users are fake. The firm released a brief statement on Twitter addressing the risk and stating that an unauthorized party illegally accessed credentials belonging to one of 2k’s vendors.

The unauthorized party reportedly sent communications to certain players containing malicious links. The video game developer warned its customers not to open any emails or click on links from support services. Users who have already clicked on these links should enable multi-factor authentication, reset passwords, run anti-virus software, and check their email settings.

Read More: Video Game Publisher Admits Helpdesk Was Hijacked

