YouTube Users Targeted By RedLine Self-Spreading Stealer

According to cybersecurity researchers at Kaspersky, threat actors have launched a campaign against YouTube users leveraging the RedLine information stealer. The cybersecurity company published an advisory warning about the campaign earlier this week. RedLine was discovered in March 2020 and is one of the most common Trojans utilized by hackers to steal passwords and credentials. As of right now, RedLine is available on the dark web for only a few hundred dollars, security researchers say.

The malware is capable of stealing cookies, autofill data from Chromium, bank card details, usernames, passwords, data from crypto wallets, and more. The malware can also download and run third-party software tools and execute demands. Kaspersky stated that the bundle observed in this campaign had self-propagation functionalities. Kaspersky warned that videos are posted to the infected users’ channels once they are compromised.

