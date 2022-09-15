Armenia reports ceasefire after new border clashes with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh

Late on Wednesday, a truce was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan according to a senior Armenian official. The truce comes after two days of violence related to a decades-long dispute between the two countries over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This conflict was the deadliest exchange between the two countries since 2020.

Russia is the primary international peace keeper in the region of the two countries and had brokered the peace deal for the 2020 fighting as well. Russia announced the ceasefire on Wednesday and stated that the truce had been in effect for several hours. Earlier, Armenia’s defense ministry had announced that shooting on the border had ceased. Each country blames the other for the fresh clashes and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had told parliament that 105 Armenian forces had been killed in the violence this week.

