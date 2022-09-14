Russia covertly spent $300m to meddle abroad – US

Since 2014, Russia has covertly spent over $300m to influence politicians in more than 24 countries according to allegations by the US. The Department of State made this allegation after a US intelligence assessment was declassified and released on Tuesday.

Russia has not publicly commented on the issue of meddling abroad. American intelligence suggests that the figures found in the report are the minimum and additional funds were likely transferred and gone undetected. The report did not identify specific countries or politicians believed to be targeted by Russia. The US intelligence community is expected to privately brief select countries on the allegations.

