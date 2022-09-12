Russians ‘outnumbered 8-1’ in counter-attack

Ukraine led a counter-attack in the Kharkiv region against Russia last week and outnumbered Russians by eight to one. Ukraine’s army has retaken villages in the north and has broken through to the Russian border.

After the offensive, Ukraine has regained control over 3,000 square kilometers of territory. Ukraine says it will be continuing the counter-offensive in the north east regions of the state and have taken back 20 villages in the past 24 hours. Russia has said that they will carry out strikes in the areas where Ukraine has retaken villages. A wave of missile strikes on Sunday caused power cuts across the region, primarily affecting people in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Ukraine’s priority is now securing the territorial gains they made this week.

