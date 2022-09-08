Japan Government Websites Hit By Cyber-Attacks, Killnet Suspected

Japanese websites have reportedly been hit by denial of service (DoS) attacks that resulted in operational issues. Japan’s digital agency confirmed that its e-Gov administrative portal was experiencing difficulties logging onto some services. The Russia-affiliated notorious hacking group Killnet has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming to have impacted 20 websites across four government ministries. The Japanese government is currently investigating the scope of the attacks and whether they were successful.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary reported that the government websites could not be accessed on Tuesday evening but were restored within the same day. Check Point software released a statement confirming that it believed Killnet was behind the attacks, citing the group’s reasoning as political due to Japan’s support of Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war. In addition, Japan and Russia have engaged in a decades-long dispute over the Kuril islands. The Killnet group uses various tools to achieve its specific goals and breach its targets, including data theft and disruptive attacks like this one.

