Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea supplying Russia with weapons, say US reports

06 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Due to sanctions that limit Moscow’s ability to supply its military, Russia has been forced to buy military hardware from North Korea. The New York Times obtained declassified intelligence that shows that Russia has bought millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea. US officials expect that Russia will be forced to buy additional supplies from North Korea as the war continues. 

Moscow has also received its first order of new Iranian drones as of last week. Iran and North Korea are both targets of Western sanctions and have sought to deepen ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February. North Korea recognized the independence of Russia’s two statelets in eastern Ukraine last month and vowed to deepen its friendship with Russia. The US and EU believe that Moscow’s ability to resupply its military has been impaired due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by them.

Read More: North Korea supplying Russia with weapons, say US reports

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

This is how North Korean crypto hackers fund their regime

September 2, 2022

Ukraine’s National Police Exposes Crypto Cybercrime Group Targeting Europeans

August 31, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2