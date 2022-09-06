North Korea supplying Russia with weapons, say US reports

Due to sanctions that limit Moscow’s ability to supply its military, Russia has been forced to buy military hardware from North Korea. The New York Times obtained declassified intelligence that shows that Russia has bought millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea. US officials expect that Russia will be forced to buy additional supplies from North Korea as the war continues.

Moscow has also received its first order of new Iranian drones as of last week. Iran and North Korea are both targets of Western sanctions and have sought to deepen ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February. North Korea recognized the independence of Russia’s two statelets in eastern Ukraine last month and vowed to deepen its friendship with Russia. The US and EU believe that Moscow’s ability to resupply its military has been impaired due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by them.

