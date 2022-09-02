CyberNews Briefs

Apple Quietly Releases Another Patch for Zero-Day RCE Bug

02 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Apple has released more updates to patch a remote-code execution flaw that is being actively exploited. The vulnerability was patched earlier this month in newer devices. However, the Wednesday update, iOS 12.5.6 now makes it possible to patch iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch 6th generation. The flaw is found in WebKit and can allow attackers to craft malicious Web content that allows an attacker to perform remote code execution on a target’s device.

Apple addressed the flaw as an out of bounds write issue in WebKit. The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-32893 and Apple acknowledged that the bug is under active exploit. Users of affected devices should implement the patch immediately.

Read More: Apple Quietly Releases Another Patch for Zero-Day RCE Bug

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ragnar Locker Ransomware Targets Energy Sector, Cybereason Suggests

September 2, 2022

New Ransomware Group BianLian Activity Exploding

September 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2