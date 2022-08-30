CyberNews Briefs

NATO Investigates Dark Web Leak of Data Stolen From Missile Vendor

30 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

NATO is allegedly investigating a data leak that impacted a European missile systems firm. Hackers have reportedly put the data stolen from the firm u for sale on the Dark Web, including blueprints of weapons currently utilized by Ukraine in the war with Russia. The company, MBDA Missile Systems, is headquartered in France and sells weapons to several different NATo countries. The company has clarified that the data for sale does belong to the firm. The attack appears to have been a ransomware attack, however, the data was acquired from a compromised external hard drive rather than internal networks.

The group also states that there is nothing currently for sale as part of the cache that is classified information. In addition, there is no indication that any NATO network has been compromised as part of the attack against MBDA Missile Systems. In August, the French missile producer acknowledged that it had been the subject of a blackmail attempt purported by a criminal group. The company refused to give into ransom demands and therefore the non-classified information was leaked online. The data for sale consists of 80GB and is currently listed for $297,279, or 15 bitcoins.

Read More: NATO Investigates Dark Web Leak of Data Stolen From Missile Vendor

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Receipt for €8M iOS Zero-Day Sale Pops Up on Dark Web

August 30, 2022

Tentacles of ‘0ktapus’ Threat Group Victimize 130 Firms

August 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2