At least 23 dead amid fighting in Iraq after Moqtada al-Sadr quits

Some of the worst fighting in years has broken out in Iraq’s capital of Baghdad. At least 23 people have been killed in the fighting that was sparked by Moqtada al-Sadr’s decision to quit politics. Supporters of Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr clashed with security forces and militias aligned with Iran, causing gunshots and rocket-fire. Mr Sadr has called for his supporters to withdraw from outside of parliament, where they have been protesting for weeks.

Iraq has been stuck in paralysis since inconclusive elections were held in 2021. Mr Sadr announced on Monday that he would be withdrawing from politics, shortly after, the violence began. The fighting has been between Mr Sadr’s militia, the Peace Brigades, militias supported by Iran, and members of the Iraqi security forces.

