Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks”

The re-appointment of an ambassador to Ankara could happen within weeks, according to the Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey. The official also reiterated that Israel is expecting the Hamas office in Istanbul will be closed down. The appointment of the ambassador may be delayed only because of elections occurring in Israel, but there is hope that the process will be complete in a few weeks.

This announcement comes after Turkey and Israel agreed earlier this month to re-appoint respective ambassadors, over four years after they were called back. The two regional powers called back their ambassadors in 2018 after 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Energy has emerged as a key area for potential cooperation as the two powers work to improve their ties.

