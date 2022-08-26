Global RiskNews Briefs

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks”

26 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

The re-appointment of an ambassador to Ankara could happen within weeks, according to the Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey. The official also reiterated that Israel is expecting the Hamas office in Istanbul will be closed down. The appointment of the ambassador may be delayed only because of elections occurring in Israel, but there is hope that the process will be complete in a few weeks. 

This announcement comes after Turkey and Israel agreed earlier this month to re-appoint respective ambassadors, over four years after they were called back. The two regional powers called back their ambassadors in 2018 after 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Energy has emerged as a key area for potential cooperation as the two powers work to improve their ties. 

Read More: Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks”

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Myanmar junta detains former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman

August 25, 2022

CEO of Blacklisted Israeli Spyware Maker NSO Steps Down

August 23, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2