India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force confirmed that it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.. The incident was handled relatively calmly as there were no casualties. The rivals have maintained a tense relationship over the last several years due the disputer territory of Kashmir, fighting three wars and several smaller armed clashes. Military experts have warned that the risk of accidents or miscalculations are severe, and could spark another outbreak in violence.

The BrahMos missile is a nuclear-capable, land attack cruise missile that was developed in collaboration between Russia and India. This missile was accidentally fired on March 9. After the incident, Pakistan sought answers on safety mechanisms put in place to prevent such accidental launches. India responded by creating a Court of Inquiry into the case, fixing responsibility for the incident, and ultimately firing the officers.