An explosion ripped through a crowded mosque in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, killing 21 people and injuring 33. The blast occurred Wednesday evening during evening prayers. The mosque’s imam AMir Muhammad Kabuli is among the people who were killed by the explosion.

It is unclear who executed the attack. The attack occurred one week after Islamic State militants killed a pro-Taliban cleric in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. The scene has been sealed off by security, it is believed that the explosion occurred inside the mosque. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised that the perpetrators of these attacks will be brought to justice. Senior Taliban officials are meeting with more than 2,000 tribal and religious elders on Thursday in the city of Kandahar to discuss security threats and make decisions related to the attacks.

Read more: Deadly blast rips through crowded Kabul mosque