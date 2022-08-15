Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east

15 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

A headquarters of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries has been hit by Ukrainian artillery in eastern Ukraine. Serhiy Hayday, Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, announced the attack in Popasna, however the details remain unclear, along with the number of casualties. 

Wagner was deployed to Crimea and the Donbas region in 2014 in Ukraine when Ukrainian troops were ousted from areas the Kremlin declared to be part of Russia. Wagner has also been sent to Syria, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic. The Kremlin doesn’t acknowledge Wagner’s existence, and it is known as a private military company. They have been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses.

Read more: Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ukrainian nuclear plant facing ‘grave hour,’ UN watchdog says

August 12, 2022

Crimea air base badly damaged, satellite images show

August 11, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2