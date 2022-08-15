A headquarters of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries has been hit by Ukrainian artillery in eastern Ukraine. Serhiy Hayday, Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, announced the attack in Popasna, however the details remain unclear, along with the number of casualties.

Wagner was deployed to Crimea and the Donbas region in 2014 in Ukraine when Ukrainian troops were ousted from areas the Kremlin declared to be part of Russia. Wagner has also been sent to Syria, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic. The Kremlin doesn’t acknowledge Wagner’s existence, and it is known as a private military company. They have been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses.

Read more: Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east