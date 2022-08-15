Raila Odinga and William Ruto await verdict in Kenya election

The much-awaited presidential election in Kenya will have the results revealed shortly according to the electoral body. The electoral body are preparing for the declaration in the national tallying center in Nairobi.

In the latest count, Deputy President William Ruto has a narrow lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The final results are expected to be announced at 1330 GMT. Supporters of each candidate have begun gathering at various centers across the country to hear the announcement. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will determine who is to be the country’s fifth president. There was a voter turnout of approximately 65%. The results from 39 of the constituencies have not been counted yet.

