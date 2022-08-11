In Freetown, Sierra Leone, hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Wednesday. The protesters were demonstrating against inflation and the rising cost of living in the country. The protests did grow violent at times and some protesters and security forces were badly injured.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew that began on Wednesday at 3pm local time as President Julius Maada Bio is out of the country. The number of people killed or injured in the protests have not been confirmed.

Read more: Curfew declared in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown amid violent anti-government protests