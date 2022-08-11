Global RiskNews Briefs

Curfew declared in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown amid violent anti-government protests

11 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

In Freetown, Sierra Leone, hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Wednesday. The protesters were demonstrating against inflation and the rising cost of living in the country. The protests did grow violent at times and some protesters and security forces were badly injured. 

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew that began on Wednesday at 3pm local time as President Julius Maada Bio is out of the country. The number of people killed or injured in the protests have not been confirmed.

Read more: Curfew declared in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown amid violent anti-government protests

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Spain inflation highest since 1984; new record for eurozone area

July 29, 2022

Mass gathering in Iraq a potential sign of a summer of protests

July 15, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2