Record rainfall kills at least 9 in Seoul as water floods buildings, submerges cars

This week, the South Korean capital of Seoul experienced record downpour that flooded homes, roads, and subway stations. So far, the natural disaster has killed at least nine people. Weather forecasters have warned that the flooding is not over yet, and more rain is expected to fall later this week despite easing up on Wednesday. Some areas could see an additional 300 millimeters of rain through Thursday. The heavy rain has lead to mudslides, which pose a threat to infrastructure and public safety. Three of those who died in the heavy rainfall were trapped in a flooded semi-basement, according to South Korea’s Interior and Safety Ministry.

Roughly 17 individuals have been injured in the rainfall as well. The ministry has also confirmed that at least seven people remain missing. Two of those who have already been identified as deceased were Chinese citizens. One died in a landslide that occurred at a dormitory in an area south of Seoul, and the other was electrocuted during the storm. More than 500 residents have evacuated since Monday night, and the Interior and Safety Ministry has been working to provide aid items for those who were forced to leave their homes. Authorities continue to provide cleanup and rescue services.