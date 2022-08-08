Ceasefire between Israel, Gaza militants holds after deadliest clashes in a year

After a weekend of hostility left dozens of Palestinians dead, a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was holding on Monday. The truce was announced on Sunday evening by both sides, 50 hours after the escalation began. Israel had launched preemptive strikes on the targets of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza and began the escalation.

At least 44 palestinians were killed in the violence according to Palestinian officials. This was the most serious escalation in almost 15 months, since May 2021. Egypt mediated to create this ceasefire, however, the Israeli prime minister’s office warned that violation of the ceasefire would cause a strong response. The terms of the agreement were not immediately made public.

