VMWare Urges Users to Patch Critical Authentication Bypass Bug

VMware has urged users to implement a recently released patch as soon as possible to protect against a string of flaws that could lead to an attack chain. Multiple products are reportedly affected by a critical authentication bypass vulnerability that can allow a malicious actor to gain access to a system. In addition, the actor could exploit other flaws once in the system. The bug is tracked as CVE-2022-31656 and has earned a rating of 9.8 on the CVSS scale. The patch was released on Tuesday and addresses CVE-2022-31656 as well as other flaws that could become an exploit chain, according to researchers.