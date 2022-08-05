CyberNews Briefs

VMWare Urges Users to Patch Critical Authentication Bypass Bug

05 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

VMware has urged users to implement a recently released patch as soon as possible to protect against a string of flaws that could lead to an attack chain. Multiple products are reportedly affected by a critical authentication bypass vulnerability that can allow a malicious actor to gain access to a system. In addition, the actor could exploit other flaws once in the system. The bug is tracked as CVE-2022-31656 and has earned a rating of 9.8 on the CVSS scale. The patch was released on Tuesday and addresses CVE-2022-31656 as well as other flaws that could become an exploit chain, according to researchers.

Of those patched in the recent update, CVE-2022-31656 is the most dangerous and will likely pose even more of a threat once a proof-of-concept exploit is released. This means that users and organization using the affected products should patch their devices now. The bug affects local domain users, and therefore the attacker must have network access to a vulnerable interface. However, once this is achieved, the flaw can be leveraged to bypass authentication.

Read More: VMWare Urges Users to Patch Critical Authentication Bypass Bug

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Users Still in the Dark Over $5m Theft From Blockchain Firm Solana

August 5, 2022

Ukraine Shutters Major Russian Bot Farm

August 5, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2