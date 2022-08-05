Joseph Wu defends US Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Taiwan’s foreign minister has defended US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Joseph Wu condemned the military exercises that China began in response to the visit on Thursday. He emphasized that China’s response would not stop other democratic politicians from being invited to Taipei.

Mr Wu warned that China’s territorial aims go beyond Taiwan as well. Mr Wu has been the face of Taiwan’s campaign for international recognition for the past six years. He negotiated Nancy Pelosi’s visit, and is now navigating the aftermath. Mr Wu is determined to not back down, Taiwan received the attention it desired from Pelosi’s visit. China believes that Taiwan is a breakaway province that should be under Beijing’s control, however, Taiwan believes itself to be self-ruled and distinct from China. China is enraged by any recognition that the island is self-ruling by international leaders. China has sanctioned Pelosi and her family after the visit. Mr Wu emphasized that he does not want to change the status quo, he and Taiwan want to remain separate from China.

