IAEA says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant out of control

According to the head of the UN’s nuclear agency, the large nuclear power plant that was occupied by Russia during the invasion of Ukraine is out of control. Rafael Grossi called for the plant to be inspected and for necessary repairs to be made. This nuclear plant is the largest in Europe and is dangerously close to the fighting in Ukraine.

The plant was occupied by Russia and the Kremlin claims to be protecting it as Ukraine attacks it in response. The plant is still operating, using Ukrainian staff under Russian control. Mr Grossi addressed the issue at the UN headquarters in New York and said that every principle of nuclear safety has been violated and something must be done. He is attempting to put together a trip to visit the plant, however, that will require approval from both Ukraine and Russia, along with UN authorization.

