China fires missiles near Taiwan in live-fire drills as PLA encircles island

Multiple missiles were fired towards waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday by China. Beijing is making good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price after hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Eastern Theater Command from the Chinese military said all missiles hit their target accurately.

The live-fire training mission was successfully completed and the air and sea control has been lifted according to the Eastern Theater Command. Taiwan also reported that long-range rockets had fallen near the islands of Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin. The state media from China claimed the exercises were to simulate an air and sea blockade around Taiwan. This was a deliberate show of force by China after Pelosi left the island Wednesday evening. Over 20 fighter jets flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait hours after Pelosi’s departure.

