Nigeria adds 10.5 million young voters ahead of 2023 election

Iver 10 million new voters, most of them young, have been added to Nigeria’s election register ahead of a presidential election next February. In February, a new president will be elected along with members of the Senate, House of representatives and Governors.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ended a year-long exercise on Sunday that had registered 49 million new voters, 84% of whom are ages 34 and below. In the election in 2019, there were 84 million voters. Participation in elections in Nigeria is typically low, however, the economic struggles in the country, along with rising insecurity may push more people to vote.

