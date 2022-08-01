UN brigade in Congo opened fire at border post, killing two

On Sunday, soldiers returning from leave to a UN intervention brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo opened fire at a border post and killed at least two people and injured 15. This is the latest incident involving the peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, which has come under pressure from days of protests. It is unknown why the soldiers opened fire.

The Congolese government has begun an investigation and those suspected have been arrested. Congo has also made contact with the country of origina of the soldiers so the legal processes can begin quickly. The peacekeepers involved will no longer be a part of MONUSCO pending on the outcome of a plan to withdraw the entire force from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

