First grain ship leaves Ukraine under Russia deal

The first ship carrying grain has left a Ukrainian port since the early days of the Russian invasion. The ship left the southern port of Odesa on Monday morning. The two sides of the war had made a deal recently to resume grain shipments after Ukraine had been blockaded by Russia since February.

This agreement is aiming to reduce the global food crisis and lower the price of grain. The ship will dock at the port of Tripoli in Lebanon and further shipments are planned over the coming weeks, according to Turkey. The ship is carrying 26,000 tons of corn and is expected to arrive in Turkish waters for inspection on Tuesday. The first ship leaving is certainly a development, however, the arrangement must last for a sustained amount of time for Ukraine’s economy to benefit, or to assist the tens of millions of people around the world who depend on grain from Ukraine.

