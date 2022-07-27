Poland to buy hundreds of South Korean tanks, howitzers after sending arms to Ukraine

Poland is going to buy almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 pieces of artillery and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea to replace the equipment donated to Ukraine during the Russian invasion. The agreement will be officially announced in Poland on Wednesday. 980 tanks and 648 self-propelled K9 armored howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets will be purchased from South Korea according to the Polish Ministry of Defense.

The first 180 K2 tanks are expected to arrive this year and the remaining 800 tanks will be produced in 2026 in Poland. 48 of the K9 howitzers will arrive this year as well and the next set will be delivered in 2024, after 2025 they will be produced in Poland in addition to the tanks. The deal is going to significantly increase Poland’s security and the Polish Army’s strength. The deal is reportedly Seoul’s biggest weapons export pact ever.

