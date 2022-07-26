According to a mid-year update to the SonicWall’s 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, global malware volumes have increased for the first time in three years. In the first half of 2022, the company reported that ransomware volumes shrunk by 23%, however, overall malware surged by 11% during the same period. The report is based on the analysis of roughly one million security sensors spanning 200 countries and third-party resources. In the first half of 2022, 2.8 billion malware attacks were detected. This represents the first recorded growth in global malware volumes in three years.

SonicWall CEO Bill Conner stated in the report that bad actors will seek to diversify their tactics and expand attack vectors, which will likely result in an increase in global ransomware over the next several years. There was also major observed increases in encrypted threats that were designed to evade detection by different means, such as using HTTPs tunnels. The financial services sector was hit the worst this year, according to SonicWall.

Read More: Global Malware Volumes Increase for First Time in Three Years