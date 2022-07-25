Cyber-Attacks on Port of LA Double

According to a new report, the Port of Los Angeles has seen a drastic increase in cyberattacks since the start of the pandemic. One of the world’s busiest ports, the Port of Los Angeles is suffering from 40 million attacks each month. Security intelligence shows that the majority of the threats are originating from Russia and parts of Europe, likely seeking to impact international commerce by targeting the port. The executive director of the port, Gene Seroka, states that the facility is taking precautions against the cyber incidents as they could have dramatic effects on the flow of cargo.

Among the threats targeting the busy port are ransomware, malware, credential harvesting, and spear phishing attacks. It appears that the objective of the attackers is to cause disruption to the US economy, but financial gain could also be a motivating factor. Seroka states that blockages at the port could remain uncleared until early next year. However, the port is operating at a higher capacity than past January, with container ships waiting more than two days to unload reducing from 109 to 20. The threat will likely continue to target the port as it plays a key role in commerce.

