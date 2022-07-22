Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine grain export deal reached with Russia, says Turkey

22 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

The deal to allow the exportation of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea will be signed on Friday in Istanbul by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. There has been a world shortage of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s invasion began and has left millions of people at risk of going hungry. 

Food prices have soared all over the world and 20 million tons of grain is currently stuck in Ukraine. Although the deal is expected to be signed, some world leaders have expressed concerns over Russia upholding its end of the deal. The deal has been in the works for two months by Turkey and the UN.

