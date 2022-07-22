Forces raid anti-government protest camp in Sri Lanka

The main anti-government protest camp in Sri Lanka’s capital was raided by security forces on Friday. In the raid, protestors were arrested and tents were dismantled.

Hundreds of police and troops raided the camp house before the protestors were due to move to a different area. Nine people were arrested, with two injured in the process. The raid was described by police as a special operation to take control of the presidential secretariat. The raid came a day after Ranil wickremesinghe was sworn in as president, a political move that is unpopular with the public. The protests had been peaceful after Mr Wickremesinghe was signed in, and the protestors had vowed to give the building they were located in back to security forces on Friday. Tensions remain high into Friday afternoon between the security forces and the remaining protestors.

