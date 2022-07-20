Italian PM Mario Draghi seeks new pact inspired by public support
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attempted to resign last week and was rejected by the president. He has since recognized that the public has a large amount of support for him and the coalition government, leading him to call fora new pact to keep the unity government from collapsing.
He is calling for a completely new agreement between Italy’s Senate. He had lost the support of the Five Star party in a confidence vote last week and tendered his resignation immediately after. President Sergio Mattarella asked him to address parliament this week rather than immediately resign. There will be a confidence vote on Wednesday evening, one Mr Draghi is expected to win.
