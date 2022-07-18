Russian shelling of the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine has killed six people. Five of the people were found in the rubble of a house and the other died in the hospital. Russia is slowly advancing in the east as heavy fighting continues.

The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered troops to destroy Ukraine’s artillery and long-range weapons. Shoigu also said that a Russian missile strike on Sunday in Kostiantynivka had killed 250 mercenaries fighting for Ukraine, however, the information could not be independently verified. The United States has provided Ukraine with several long-range missiles which Kyiv is seeing make a difference in the battlefield.

Read more: Shelling kills six in eastern town of Ukraine