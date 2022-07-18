Global RiskNews Briefs

Shelling kills six in eastern town of Ukraine

18 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Russian shelling of the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine has killed six people. Five of the people were found in the rubble of a house and the other died in the hospital. Russia is slowly advancing in the east as heavy fighting continues. 

The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered troops to destroy Ukraine’s artillery and long-range weapons. Shoigu also said that a Russian missile strike on Sunday in Kostiantynivka had killed 250 mercenaries fighting for Ukraine, however, the information could not be independently verified. The United States has provided Ukraine with several long-range missiles which Kyiv is seeing make a difference in the battlefield.

Read more: Shelling kills six in eastern town of Ukraine

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade – Turkey

July 14, 2022

Ukraine’s Cyber Agency Reports Q2 Cyber-Attack Surge

July 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2