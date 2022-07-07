UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after mutiny in his party

Following a revolt within his Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has resigned as the UK Prime Minister. In an address to the nation, he said the country should begin to find a new prime minister now. He will not leave office until there is a replacement found, however he has appointed a Cabinet to serve alongside him until that point.

Johnson spoke about how painful it is to step down, and stated he tried to convince his colleagues to not change governments in the midst of the economic turmoil occurring domestically and internationally. Nearly 60 members of the government, including five cabinet ministers, have resigned since Tuesday, over the botched handling of the resignation. Johnson tried to resist the lawmakers pushing him out of office, but on Thursday, he gave in. Johnson may remain Prime Minister until October when the Conservative Party holds its annual conference.

