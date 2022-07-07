Global RiskNews Briefs

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after mutiny in his party

07 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Following a revolt within his Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has resigned as the UK Prime Minister. In an address to the nation, he said the country should begin to find a new prime minister now. He will not leave office until there is a replacement found, however he has appointed a Cabinet to serve alongside him until that point. 

Johnson spoke about how painful it is to step down, and stated he tried to convince his colleagues to not change governments in the midst of the economic turmoil occurring domestically and internationally. Nearly 60 members of the government, including five cabinet ministers, have resigned since Tuesday, over the botched handling of the resignation. Johnson tried to resist the lawmakers pushing him out of office, but on Thursday, he gave in. Johnson may remain Prime Minister until October when the Conservative Party holds its annual conference.

Read more: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after mutiny in his party

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Israel to get new PM as Netanyahu targets comeback

June 30, 2022

Final legal challenges to be heard before first flight in Rwanda asylum plan

June 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2